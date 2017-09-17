EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Reveals How His Emmy Speech Would've Ended If He Wasn't Abruptly Cut Off
Sterling K. Brown’s big night should have ended on a bright note, but instead the This Is Us star was left with a sour taste in his mouth after his Emmy speech was unexpectedly cut short.
The two-time Emmy winner revealed to ET’s Kevin Frazier backstage that there were several people he would have liked to thank had the music not played him off the stage. When Brown was at the mic moments after winning, he was about to thank the writers on the show before the music started to swell, indicating that his time was up.
One of those people he was unable to mention: his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.
“I just told her that I loved her and I wanted to be able to say more when we got onstage, so I’m a little sad that I didn’t get a chance,” he confessed to Frazier.
Brown then took the moment to finish his acceptance speech backstage with ET, looking right into the camera and delivering the rest of his kudos.
“Let me thank Dan Fogelman for bringing a show into the world that tries to make it a little bit better,” Brown began his impromptu speech. “Instead of trying to make America great again, we're trying to make it the best that it's ever been, so thank you, Dan Fogelman for doing that.”
“My wife, you are unsung in everything that you do for our family, so it is my joy to sing your praises. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you are the bomb and you gave me two of the most beautiful human beings to ever grace this planet,” the 41-year-old continued, before sweetly gushing over his two sons. “Andrew Jason Sterling Brown, Amari Michael Christian Brown, your daddy loves you. I'll see you real soon.”
Brown also reflected on now being a multiple Emmy winner and continuing to have a seat at the table, though he was “hopeful” for his TV sister, Chrissy Metz, to take home an Emmy. (The Handmaid’s Tale starAnn Dowd won instead.)
“After 15 years of watching and being on the outside, these past two years have been like I'm a nymph in fairy land,” he admitted. “I still can't believe it, but I'm happy it's happening and enjoying this moment right now.”
Brown likened his history-making win to the Hamilton song, “History Has Its Eyes on You.” “It feels like this is historical,” he reflected. “It’s been 19 years since a brother brought home this particular piece of hardware, [since] Andre Braugher in 1998. And so, to be the next one, I’m almost at a loss for words. I’m moved.”
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.