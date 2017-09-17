EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Reveals How His Emmy Speech Would've Ended If He Wasn't Abruptly Cut Off

Sterling K. Brown’s big night should have ended on a bright note, but instead the This Is Us star was left with a sour taste in his mouth after his Emmy speech was unexpectedly cut short.

The two-time Emmy winner revealed to ET’s Kevin Frazier backstage that there were several people he would have liked to thank had the music not played him off the stage. When Brown was at the mic moments after winning, he was about to thank the writers on the show before the music started to swell, indicating that his time was up.

One of those people he was unable to mention: his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

“I just told her that I loved her and I wanted to be able to say more when we got onstage, so I’m a little sad that I didn’t get a chance,” he confessed to Frazier.