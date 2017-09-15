EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer Gush Over Each Other at Pre-Emmys Bash
Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery are sticking together through awards season.
The Stranger Things co-stars talked to ET's Brice Sander on the black carpet at Audi's pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday night, where they admitted that the intimidation of the awards circuit is a little more manageable with a pal.
"You got like a buddy that you can like always hang with," Keery explained. Added Dyer: "Yeah when you don't know what to say you can just look at each other and laugh."
"That's what's great about being on the show with so many people who are I think relatively unknown before this," Dyer said. "We went through this crazy experience together and we're like this is nuts!"
MORE: 2017 Emmys: The Complete Guide
They may feel like the newbies, but Stranger Things is certainly no underdog this Sunday, with 18 nominations ahead of Netflix's supernatural thriller's highly anticipated second season.
What do fans have to look forward to when the show arrives on Oct. 27? Besides hinting that some answers regarding Barb will be arriving (and early!), Keery and Dyer were mostly tight-lipped -- though they did say to expect things to get a lot darker.
MORE: Countdown to the Emmys: Find Out Which Stars Are Sitting Together!
"You kind of know these people now so you don't have to establish as much," Keery said. "It's kind of darker, murkier -- and it's exciting."
"And scarier, bigger!" Dyer echoed.
MORE: 'Stranger Things' Actor Joe Keery Wants Justice For Barb
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, air live coast-to-coast on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Watch the video below for a countdown to the big night!