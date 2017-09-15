EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer Gush Over Each Other at Pre-Emmys Bash

Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery are sticking together through awards season.

The Stranger Things co-stars talked to ET's Brice Sander on the black carpet at Audi's pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday night, where they admitted that the intimidation of the awards circuit is a little more manageable with a pal.

"You got like a buddy that you can like always hang with," Keery explained. Added Dyer: "Yeah when you don't know what to say you can just look at each other and laugh."

"That's what's great about being on the show with so many people who are I think relatively unknown before this," Dyer said. "We went through this crazy experience together and we're like this is nuts!"