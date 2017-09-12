EXCLUSIVE: 'Suits' Star Gabriel Macht on Harvey and Donna's Big Finale Moment: 'They're in Denial'

ET jumped on the phone with Suits star Gabriel Macht to discuss the aftermath of the finale-ending kiss, Jessica’s eyebrow-raising demands and whether the end date for the show is near.

ET: Do you like where Harvey is at the end of the midseason finale?

Gabriel Macht: Yeah. What started out as this uber-confident, hyper-focused risk-taker hothead who liked to live large, we’ve seen the irresponsibility of his nature and the demons that he holds and the mismanagement of his emotions and we’ve seen him grow. We’ve seen his panic attacks. We’ve seen him in therapy trying to work his mother issues out. We’ve seen him try to balance his life out by getting a serious adult relationship and now, with Jessica having left the firm, we’ve now seen him grow up and step up to become the managing partner of a firm that has had its major challenges along the way. To see that paternal figure has been enlightening for me and also, loyalty is his big thing. He’s willing to stand up for the people around him that he owes favors to -- not just for favors, but for their own livelihood. I have been really deepened in so many ways.

Speaking of loyalty, we have to talk about the kiss between Harvey and Donna in the midseason finale, and Harvey’s stunned reaction afterward. What did you make of that moment?

For as many Darvey fans that are out there, there are probably just as many who don’t want them to get together, and I think that’s how and why the show works. Whether they’re true to themselves or deeply understanding in their soul of knowing if the relationship is real or not, Harvey and Donna are both in denial in many ways. They don’t know what they really want and that’s what that moment was. She’s trying to figure out if there’s something there and we left it on a very neutral, sort of shock moment of like, “What is gonna happen?” It really is going to make people want to throw their devices at the television screen, ‘cause you have to wait to find out what happens. The power of perception is real right in that moment. People will be like, “Oh my god, he loves her! We’re gonna see Darvey happen!” And then there are people who will go, “He’s shocked she just did that. Why did she put him in that position?”He’s dating [Paula]. He’s just been made into everything he doesn’t want to be, as far as what his mother did. It’s come to a point, I guess, where [the Harvey and Donna kiss] was bound to happen.