EXCLUSIVE: 'Suits' Star Sarah Rafferty Reflects on 7-Season Journey and 'Special' 100th Episode

What was your take on Donna’s reaction to Harvey finally telling her that he has been seeing his therapist, Paula?

Donna’s always polished and doing her strut and on top of her game, and then we get these awesome moments where she falls off her game. I love that -- when she’s off-balance, because that’s when a real humanity comes through and she can no longer attempt to be perfect. She seems like a real perfectionist, so it was a really telling moment. When this personal thing came up, she had no idea that she was going to feel something and didn’t even understand what she was feeling, didn’t know how to metabolize the information and what her visceral response was to it. It’s really making her question, “Who am I?” and we see that going into the next episode because she’s still questioning her response, her choices and what it’s making her feel.

What do you remember about filming the 100th episode of Suits?

There was one really beautiful night. Rick and I got to shoot a scene on a rooftop -- it was very late at night on a Friday and [series star and director of the episode] Patrick [J. Adams] set up a gorgeous crane shot of us having a soulful conversation on a rooftop. It was one of those nights that I’ll always remember shooting Suits and it was perfect that it was Patrick directing. It was perfect that I was there with Rick. It was perfect that our characters were muscling through some of life’s complications together. I love when Donna and Louis are being great friends for each other; they’re both in the parallel moment of working through a lot of stuff in their personal lives and it was beautifully shot. My husband came to set with me and it was romantic to be up on the roof with him overlooking Toronto.

What is your fondest memory of being directed by your co-star Patrick J. Adams for such a monumental episode?

I had a scene that took place on a phone call -- those are always a little bit complicated. You don’t have the other actor there and you don’t get to look at them. Right before they went to set up the lights, Patrick started talking to me about how he perceived Donna’s journey throughout this episode: He was zeroing in on some loneliness and a void that’s in her life, and it clicked for me. He was like, “You don’t need to worry about it or overthink it,” and I went off in a corner and Spotify’d some songs I loved. He was like, “Don’t worry. You don’t need to dig anything up. We’re just going to shoot it. We’re going to find it.” Right after we shot it, he was like, “Oh yeah, we’re good.” It was something about how he explained it to me -- as a fellow actor and as a friend -- that clicked and made it really easy to shoot that scene. I’ll always remember it. I asked him to be the voice on the other side of the phone for me, so he read it with me and that was the icing on the cake.

