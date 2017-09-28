EXCLUSIVE: 'Survivor's Katrina Radke on Being the First One Out & Which Tribe Member 'Thought I Was a Threat'
Someone always has to be the first one out, and this time it was Katrina Radke.
ET hopped on the phone with the Survivor castaway on Thursday, where she opened up about her brief time on Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, and why she might have been doomed since day one.
"One person really changes the dynamic, so I think it would have been interesting to change the people on our tribe and put some other people in there," Katrina explained, adding that fellow "Mom Squad" member Chrissy was never actually on her side. "Chrissy did not want me to be on her tribe from the beginning."
So, according to Katrina, it didn't actually matter that Chrissy found an idol -- and could have used it to save her.
"I was totally willing [to work with her] because if you want to make it to the final three and win, you really need to have people that are your age with you or on the jury too," she explained. "[But] she thought I was a threat, and I think she was afraid of being the first one out, and because of that, she was going to do whatever she could do... she wouldn't have used the idol on me."
And while Katrina admits that Alan's paranoia (including making J.P. strip to make sure he didn't have an idol) "created a whole different dynamic" in the Heroes tribe, she doesn't necessarily blame him for her torch getting snuffed.
"I was a square inside a circle that can't bend," she reasoned. "I mean, there's a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. I had great interactions with [my tribe] individually, but people started talking pretty early. Our tribe, in general, was not always so positive and light and happy, if you will. We were not the happiest group of people."
So would Katrina be down for round two? "Oh yeah," she shared, before making it clear that her acceptance was conditional. "It would have to be set up right. But yeah."
Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
