EXCLUSIVE: 'Survivor's Katrina Radke on Being the First One Out & Which Tribe Member 'Thought I Was a Threat'

Someone always has to be the first one out, and this time it was Katrina Radke.

ET hopped on the phone with the Survivor castaway on Thursday, where she opened up about her brief time on Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, and why she might have been doomed since day one.

"One person really changes the dynamic, so I think it would have been interesting to change the people on our tribe and put some other people in there," Katrina explained, adding that fellow "Mom Squad" member Chrissy was never actually on her side. "Chrissy did not want me to be on her tribe from the beginning."

So, according to Katrina, it didn't actually matter that Chrissy found an idol -- and could have used it to save her.