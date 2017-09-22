EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton Reveals She’s Retiring From Music to ‘Protect’ Her Marriage to Vince Herbert
Tamar Braxton is serious about retiring from music.
“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she tells ET. “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
“My husband [music executive Vince Herbert] and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?” Tamar continues. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. It's a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”
Tamar says her new album, Bluebird of Happiness, out Sept. 29, will be her last record ever, though she still plans to write songs for other artists.
“I am nerv-cited,” she says of the release. “I'm nervous and excited at the same time. This has just been a project that's been so close to me, and I've worked really hard on it and it was kind of, like, the soundtrack to my life at the time.”
The record, which Tamar describes as “transparent, real and unapologetic,” is the star’s diary of the last year or so, featuring her responses to infidelity rumors and family drama. That includes her father’s marriage to a woman Tamar alleges he cheated on her mom with since Tamar was 11 years old.
“It's really about showing who you are and not being afraid to talk about experiences you have gone through,” Tamar shares. “It's just about, you know, stripping down and being real.”
“This album is just where I was in my life at the time,” she adds. “You know, nothing in my life felt right. And everything felt like it was a question mark that surrounded it and, you know, I just had to write and sing about it.”
The title comes from an old folktale about a bluebird who wakes up one day itching for a new life. The bird travels the globe looking for something better, only to find itself back at home -- and happy. Tamar says that’s exactly the journey she went on before writing this record.
“It's OK to not know who you are!” she admits. “It's OK to go and figure it out, because I think, once you figure it out, you evolve. And that's what life is all about, is evolving.”
Some songs on the record might give fans a window into Tamar and Vince’s marriage, and Tamar says she -- and Vince -- are good with that.
“He calls it my best work yet,” she gushes. “I'm just excited that everybody's finally hearing it.”
But again, this will be the last time she opens up about home life in such an intimate way. She’s ready to turn her focus to her family, noting that her marriage is the part of her life she sometimes let’s fall by the wayside..
“This is just my job,” she says of singing. “When I go home, that's my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”
Tamar and Vince’s only son, Logan, recently turned four years old -- and watching him grow up has changed the reality star’s idea about not having more kids.
“I'm so mad at myself, because I wanted the Partridge Family and I didn't know it until, you know, Logan got to be a certain age,” she admits. “I'm like, what? Yeah, I really want more kids. I would love to have at least five.”
Tamar, 40, adds that she doesn’t know “where they’re going to come from” -- she’s experienced infertility issues in the past -- but still thinks about expanding her family a lot. She says she might try to have more kids once she wraps up her Bluebird of Happiness era, which includes performing on XScape’s reunion tour.
“Everybody knows a Tamartian tour is the best place to be in life,” she notes. “Get your life, honey!”
After the tour, there’s also a possible return to daytime TV for Tamar. She exited The Real after two seasons back in spring 2016 -- and tells ET she’s eyeing a comeback.
“I miss it,” she spills. “I can't wait to get back. That's what I'm gonna say.”
Bluebird of Happiness is available for pre-order now with a couple of instant track downloads, including Tamar’s new single, “Blind," and Tamar and Vince returns for a new season on We tv this fall. For more from our chat, watch the full interview below.