EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton Reveals She’s Retiring From Music to ‘Protect’ Her Marriage to Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton is serious about retiring from music.

“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she tells ET. “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

“My husband [music executive Vince Herbert] and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?” Tamar continues. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. It's a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Tamar says her new album, Bluebird of Happiness, out Sept. 29, will be her last record ever, though she still plans to write songs for other artists.