EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Obsessed With Secrecy' Over New Music, Many at Label Haven't Heard It, Source Says
Taylor Swift doesn’t have a Reputation for being secretive about her music, but that may be changing.
While the 27-year-old pop star is set to release the first single from her upcoming album at midnight, many at Big Machine, Taylor’s record label, have not yet heard it, a source tells ET.
“It’s crazy for the record label not to have all heard it. Some of them will be listening to it tonight like everyone else,” the source says.
“She is obsessed with secrecy,” the source claims, adding that “The levels of secrecy [on this album] are much tighter than compared with 1989.”
“No one who didn't need to 100% hear [the song] before tonight has heard it,” says the source. “She is thrilled that the album name and stuff didn't leak before and she got to control it. She was very upset in 2014 when the album name got out before she was ready.”
The source also believes Taylor will go on a stadium tour that will likely start in the spring.
ET has reached out to Big Machine Records.
Meanwhile, in the continuing shade saga between Taylor and Katy Perry, the “Swish, Swish” singer released a new music video for her song less than 24 hours before Taylor’s new music is set to drop.
