EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift’s Director Joseph Kahn on How Her Image Invokes a Double Standard: ‘She’s a Genius’

“We talk very deeply about every project that we do,” Kahn told ET in April. While production of the video started in January, choreographer and "Look What You Made Me Do" co-star Todrick Hall confirmed Swift's new video was filmed in May. “We have a complete discussion. These are true collaborations -- it’s not like, ‘Hey Joseph, here’s a song and come back and tell me what to do.’ It’s not like that at all. We talk about every shot, we discuss every set-up as we’re doing it and there’s nothing that happens without literally both of us putting our brains together about it.”

Since making his mark directing the iconic video for the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)," Kahn has gone on to work with pop music’s biggest names, including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry and Mariah Carey.

He first worked with Swift on several videos for her 1989 album, including “Blank Space,” “Out of the Woods” and “Bad Blood,” for which he won the 2015 GRAMMY for Best Music Video.

Their latest creation has divided fans, with some applauding the video’s artistic brilliance, while others remain critical of insinuated digs at celebrities with whom Swift had fallen out with over the years -- including Kanye West, Katy Perry and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.