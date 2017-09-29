EXCLUSIVE: Tess Holliday Hopes New Book Helps Women Own Their Confidence: 'Love Yourself'

ET: Tell us what The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You're In is about?

Tess Holliday: My book is all about how to love yourself. There is a ton in there about things that I have gonethrough, but I feel like a lot of people will really relate to it and understand that they should never be ashamed to talk about things that have happened to them, to be who they are, that it is never too late to love yourself, that it is a journey, not a destination and that there is no rush. You can kind of start this at any time and it’s fun and it's scary, but it's worth it.

What is your favorite part about the book?

My favorite part about the book is probably talking about my mom's best friend, Tina. She was very instrumental in my life, and when you read the book, you will kind of see why I am so brass, outspoken and over the top -- which had a lot to do with my upbringing and why I feel like I am so tough now. I can deal with so much that is kind of thrown on me, so I feel like that's probably my favorite part and was unexpected when I was writing it. It was a lot more emotional than I think I was anticipating.

How long did it take you to write the book?

Well, I had kind of always thought that I would write a book because there is a lot of trauma in my life. There is also a lot of really over the top stories including how my life is very much a roller coaster. I used to always joke that I could write a book, so I feel like it has probably been brewing for longer than I realize. The actual process took about 10 months.

Did anyone work on the book with you?

It was all me. I am definitely not a journalist or a writer and I think people will probably see that when they read the book, but I am very proud of it. I think a lot of people will really like it.