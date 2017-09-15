EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Really Wants to Know What Courteney Cox Thought of Her Monica in JAY-Z's 'Moonlight'

“I was just talking to a friend of mine recently who said after that [video], they just started binging the show,” Thompson shares. “I think all of the cast of black Friends, or as we like to call it, Fwends, I think we all had the same experience of going back for research to watch that episode and it's just, you kind of can't stop. It's such an irresistible show. But I'd love to hear from any of the Friends cast, so just tell them to hit me up!”

The actress admits she would also “love” to do more Fwends, but for now she’s focused on season two of her HBO hit, Westworld, which is up for major awards, including Best Drama, at Sunday night’s Emmys.

“It's such a fun show,” she gushes. “It's a labor of love for all of us. It's a beast of a show to shoot, and so it's been nice as we're shooting the second season now to get to celebrate. You know, the Creative Arts Emmys were recently, and it was nice to see all of my peers be celebrated in that way, with nominations. So it's just been exciting, really.”