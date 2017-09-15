EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Really Wants to Know What Courteney Cox Thought of Her Monica in JAY-Z's 'Moonlight'
Tessa Thompson is waiting patiently by the phone for a call from a friend. Actually, one of the Friends.
“I'm holding out for Courteney Cox just to call me one Tuesday and be like, ‘Hey!” Thompson spills to ET at Audi's pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood.
The 33-year-old star channeled the actress' Friends character, Monica Geller, in an all-black remake of the show’s iconic season three episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready,” for JAY-Z’s music video for “Moonlight.” So far, Thompson says she and her co-stars, including Jerrod Carmichael, Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, haven’t heard from the original cast about their performances.
“I was just talking to a friend of mine recently who said after that [video], they just started binging the show,” Thompson shares. “I think all of the cast of black Friends, or as we like to call it, Fwends, I think we all had the same experience of going back for research to watch that episode and it's just, you kind of can't stop. It's such an irresistible show. But I'd love to hear from any of the Friends cast, so just tell them to hit me up!”
The actress admits she would also “love” to do more Fwends, but for now she’s focused on season two of her HBO hit, Westworld, which is up for major awards, including Best Drama, at Sunday night’s Emmys.
“It's such a fun show,” she gushes. “It's a labor of love for all of us. It's a beast of a show to shoot, and so it's been nice as we're shooting the second season now to get to celebrate. You know, the Creative Arts Emmys were recently, and it was nice to see all of my peers be celebrated in that way, with nominations. So it's just been exciting, really.”
Thompson says, from what she’s filmed of season two so far, it’s going to be “bonkers.” The first few scripts left her scratching her head.
“It's like every script that I get on Westworld, I sort of, like, pick up my jaw off the floor and I'm, like, here we go,” she spills. “And then, of course, sometimes you're shooting things that you don't have a full script for, so the show continues to unravel as a mystery to us as it does to the audience.”
Westworld returns to HBO for season two next year. To learn more about the show, check out the video below.