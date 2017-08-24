EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett Calls Life With 2 Daughters ‘Pretty Intense’: ‘We’re Figuring This Out as We Go’

“She’s doing amazing besides being a little sleep deprived, like we both are,” he noted. “We're both doing pretty good considering the circumstances. We're just excited to kind of start to learn how to be better and better parents every day and get the kiddos out on the road.”

The musician got his girls started early on listening to country music by playing his songs to baby Ada while she was in the womb.

“I remember playing a ton of stuff to Lauren’s stomach ‘cause my dad told me he played the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin on my mom’s stomach before I was born," he said. "I’m convinced they hear that stuff and they come out and maybe later -- when they're 13 or 14 and they hear it -- they kind of feel something because they heard it in the past.”

As for whether he’d want his daughters to follow in his footsteps and become performers themselves, Rhett -- whose father is country music singer Rhett Akins -- is on the fence.