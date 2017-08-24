EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett Calls Life With 2 Daughters ‘Pretty Intense’: ‘We’re Figuring This Out as We Go’
Thomas Rhett is probably the busiest man in country music right now!
The “Die a Happy Man” singer welcomed daughter Ada with wife Lauren Akins earlier this month, and is also dad to 1-year-old daughter Willa Gray. On top of that, his new album, Life Changes, comes out next month.
Rhett spoke with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and opened up about his hectic life.
“It’s pretty intense because I feel like when one of them goes to sleep, the other one wakes up and vice versa,” the 27-year-old country crooner said of his two young daughters. “We're figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far.”
Rhett also gushed about his wife who cares for their little girls.
“She’s doing amazing besides being a little sleep deprived, like we both are,” he noted. “We're both doing pretty good considering the circumstances. We're just excited to kind of start to learn how to be better and better parents every day and get the kiddos out on the road.”
The musician got his girls started early on listening to country music by playing his songs to baby Ada while she was in the womb.
“I remember playing a ton of stuff to Lauren’s stomach ‘cause my dad told me he played the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin on my mom’s stomach before I was born," he said. "I’m convinced they hear that stuff and they come out and maybe later -- when they're 13 or 14 and they hear it -- they kind of feel something because they heard it in the past.”
As for whether he’d want his daughters to follow in his footsteps and become performers themselves, Rhett -- whose father is country music singer Rhett Akins -- is on the fence.
“I would persuade them probably not to do it,” he said, adding, “My dad told me the same thing. It’s a tough business for sure, and it’s very competitive and takes a lot of your time. But at the same time, I can’t imagine doing anything different. So if they were that passionate about it, I would be super supportive.”
