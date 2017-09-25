EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over the 'Sweetest Thing' Daughter Willa Gray Does When He's on the Radio

Thomas Rhett isn't like a regular dad -- he's a cool dad.

The 27-year-old country star and wife Lauren welcomed two baby girls amid a banner year for his career. Rhett's been busy on his headlining Home Team tour since March and just last week became the first country act this year to top the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

"I was really surprised," Rhett tells ET. "I think as an artist, anytime you put a record out, you're just like, 'I hope people like it.' And so when you see your record go No. 1 and stay there for an entire week, that was just a huge feat for me and the team. I'm just so happy for the writers and the people that played on the record because we put a lot of hard work into this record."

When it comes to picking favorites, Rhett says that wife Lauren is a fan of "Sweetheart," while 1-year-old Willa Gray gravitates towards the EDM-flavored "Leave Right Now."