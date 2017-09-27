EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett Talks Bringing His Kids Onstage and Teaching Willa Gray to Be a Fashionista

"I'm ruining her already!" Thomas Rhett admits with a laugh.

The 27-year-old country crossover star is talking about his 22-month-old daughter, Willa Gray, who is already showing signs of being a fashionista in the making.

"Every time she wakes up, the first thing she says is, 'Closet, shoes' and she goes in there and picks out what she wants to wear for the day. It's pretty hilarious," Rhett tells ET. "I am in trouble, I know. It's bad."

Since adopting Willa Gray from Uganda earlier this year, Rhett has been sharing his own love of fashion -- specifically, sneakers -- with her. Meanwhile, he's partnered with Daniel Patrick, Madeworn, New Era and his personal stylist, Kemal Harris, on a collection of limited edition, high-end merchandise, proving it's not all about cowboy boots and belt buckles in the world of country music.