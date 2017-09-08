EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles Filled With Emotion After Beyonce Returns to Houston to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

"We do special things in the community, feed the homeless, we have housing, which houses people," Knowles Lawson said. "[Pastor] Rudy [Rasmus] has just been a beacon of light to the community. He just does everything for everybody. So this is the place."

"It's so sentimental seeing Beyoncé here because she hadn't been able to come for a long time," she continued. "She started singing on this stage, so it's real emotional."

Earlier in the day, Knowles Lawson and Williams helped out by serving lunch to 400 flood victims while wearing aprons with the logo of Beyonce's organization, BeyGOOD. The day was very emotional for everyone, including evacuees who have suffered the most. But together they have all come together to help one another.

"You know, it's just, this is a celebration that we're still here, not a sad event," Knowles Larson shared. "It's a celebration of survival. Survival."