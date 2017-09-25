EXCLUSIVE: TLC’s T-Boz on How Her Kids Fueled ‘Miracle’ Recovery From Coma, Brain Tumor & Sickle Cell Disease

TLC singer Tionne “T Boz” Watkins is opening up about her grueling health battles, including an ongoing fight against sickle cell disease, falling into a coma following the birth of her daughter and her “miracle” recovery from a terrifying brain tumor.

The 47-year-old singer sat down with ET’s Kevin Frazier to promote her new book, A Sick Life: TLC 'n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage, in which she shares harrowing details about her struggles and how being a mom motivated her to fight through.

During one of her many low points, Watkins recalled crying in disbelief after learning she had a brain tumor in 2006.

“That was the hardest four days ever because the first day, I cried in disbelief and went through, ‘Why is this happening? I’ve been through enough,’” she told ET. “And then the third day kicked in and I was like, ‘Bump that, I’m gonna fight whatever this is. I don’t have time to die. I have to be here to raise my daughter.’ I sat there for hours every day and thought to myself, ‘No matter how I come back, I have to fight this.’”