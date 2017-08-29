EXCLUSIVE: Todrick Hall Reveals Secrets From Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video

"That is the first and only time you'll ever see me in a crop top," Hall joked to ET's Denny Directo. "I had no idea that's what I was going to be wearing. I was super into it, but I was very nervous. I've never done anything like that in my entire life."

"I just thought [the idea for that section] was brilliant," he added. "She's just such an iconic and epic person, and whatever she puts her hands on always turns to gold. I love the fact that she expresses how she feels through her music as opposed to on Twitter, on social media. It's always done in such an epic and creative way. I just really appreciate any artist that does that."

Hall -- who actually met and became friends with Swift years ago after she stumbled upon one of his YouTube videos -- revealed to ET that he was sworn to secrecy once he heard about the project.

"We became BFFs, and then she called and said, 'I'm working on this project that's super secret but I know I can trust you. Will you not tell anyone?'" he recalled. "And I didn't tell anyone. It was the best! It felt like Christmas came early because when it came out my phone blew up more than it ever has before. Everybody was freaking out about it. It's such an epic and iconic video to be a part of."