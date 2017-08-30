EXCLUSIVE: Todrick Hall Talks Dream Collaboration, Partnering with Positively Fearless & What's Next For Him
Todrick Hall is at the top of his game!
The 32-year-old YouTube star chatted with ET's Denny Directo during a Facebook Live this week to praise his bestie Taylor Swift, talk about his partnership with Positively Fearless, a movement promoting HIV education among African Americans and Latinos, and dish on what's next for him.
"I'm going to New York to start working on [a follow-up to my album, Straight Outta Oz]," Hall told ET. "I'm so inspired in New York by seeing Broadway shows and live entertainment. And I have a lot of stuff that's on my heart that I want to put on this album. I just want it to knock Straight Outta Oz out of the park. I think that I have a really great concept and I'm really excited for people to see it."
The singer had a handful of collaborations on his last record, including songs with Jordin Sparks and Nicole Scherzinger. So who would he love to work with this time around?
"I would love to work with Nicki Minaj. I think I'm afraid of Nicki Minaj. Something about her," Hall jokingly shared. "She's just the new modern-day Maleficent, like, I'm afraid of her, but I'd love to work with her. Ariana Grande, I love Tori Kelly, my favorite singer is Jazmine Sullivan. I love Shawn Mendes. There's so many artists that I really, really love and, of course, I would love to work with Taylor again."
Hall appeared in the epic dance scene for Swift's new "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. The performer, who has been friends with the pop star for quite some time, shared that a musical collaboration between the two "could happen."
"She loves me and I love her," he expressed. "I think she's an amazing artist. So it'll happen when it's meant to be."
Aside from his music, Hall is also focusing on working with Positively Fearless and using his voice to educate people and raise awareness about HIV, as well as encourage everyone to get tested.
"It's near and dear to my heart, because it's affected my life personally. I have a close relative who was diagnosed with HIV [and] as a child I grew up knowing her," he continued. "I also have a lot of dance teachers, I've been involved in Broadway Equity Fights AIDS and this is so close to me because Positively Fearless focuses on the African American gay and bisexual community. So [this] hits home for me. I've also dated people who are HIV positive and the stigma around it really scared me at first, but then I was able to educate myself and get more information. [It] made me able to be a [better]-rounded, more open person. And it enabled me to not only protect myself and keep myself happy, but also people around me."
The former Kinky Boots star also hopes to get back on Broadway, telling ET that he's always dreamed of being in The Lion King "because that's one of my favorite movies of all time."
"I'd love to play Simba," he shared. "I'd also love to play Fiero in Wicked, because everyone knows I'm a huge Wizard of Oz fan and I love the music in Wicked. I'd love to sing "Dancing Through Life" and "As Long As You're Mine" with Ariana Grande one day."
