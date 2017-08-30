EXCLUSIVE: Todrick Hall Talks Dream Collaboration, Partnering with Positively Fearless & What's Next For Him

"I'm going to New York to start working on [a follow-up to my album, Straight Outta Oz]," Hall told ET. "I'm so inspired in New York by seeing Broadway shows and live entertainment. And I have a lot of stuff that's on my heart that I want to put on this album. I just want it to knock Straight Outta Oz out of the park. I think that I have a really great concept and I'm really excited for people to see it."

The singer had a handful of collaborations on his last record, including songs with Jordin Sparks and Nicole Scherzinger. So who would he love to work with this time around?

"I would love to work with Nicki Minaj. I think I'm afraid of Nicki Minaj. Something about her," Hall jokingly shared. "She's just the new modern-day Maleficent, like, I'm afraid of her, but I'd love to work with her. Ariana Grande, I love Tori Kelly, my favorite singer is Jazmine Sullivan. I love Shawn Mendes. There's so many artists that I really, really love and, of course, I would love to work with Taylor again."

Hall appeared in the epic dance scene for Swift's new "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. The performer, who has been friends with the pop star for quite some time, shared that a musical collaboration between the two "could happen."

"She loves me and I love her," he expressed. "I think she's an amazing artist. So it'll happen when it's meant to be."