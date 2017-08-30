EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo Talks Newborn Son and Pal Justin Timberlake Possibly Taking on Super Bowl Halftime!

Romo says he definitely wants a fourth child.

"I think the wife might want to stop at this point, but we'll push her again in a year or two," he says. "Once they hold that baby, and that baby grows up a little bit, they want to hold that baby again, so... that's just how wives are, and moms."

"I'd be all for trying for a little girl, but it's really not by body, though," he jokes.

Romo also reveals that Crawford is the disciplinarian when it comes to their boys.

"Mom is definitely the stricter parent," he admits. "Dad is fun time. They're like, 'Hey, is Mom leaving tonight?'"

"They like playing, wrestling around with Dad," he adds. "Just a special time."

The father of three later gave his thoughts on rumors that Justin Timberlake will return to the Super Bowl stage next year. Romo and Timberlake are friends and also golf buddies.

"Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy," Romo says. "I think he's talented, you know. We play golf sometimes. Some days I gotta give him tips, other days he's giving me tips, so... I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented.