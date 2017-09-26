EXCLUSIVE: Tori Kelly Is Going Country for Duet With Chris Lane -- 'Take Back Home Girl' First Listen

Tori Kelly is going country.

The 24-year-old singer is teaming up with Chris Lane for his next single, "Take Back Home Girl," a soulful ode to those girls you can bring home to mom. The song will be featured on Lane's next album.

"I've been a big fan of Tori's for quite some time and I had this song that I was looking for a duet with," Lane tells ET exclusively. "They asked me, 'Who's your dream collaboration partner?' and she was the first person I said."

"I got a random text message from my manager sending me the song and he was like, 'Do you like it?' and I was like, 'I actually am obsessed with it,'" Kelly says. "He didn't even tell me the artist or anything and we were like, 'Cool! Let's do it.'"