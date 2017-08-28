EXCLUSIVE: 'Total Bellas' Star Brie Bella Opens Up About Adjusting to Life as a New Mom

Brie says the delivery, however, was a different story, due to the fact that there were cameras in the room.

"It was very stressful," she admitted. "There was a lot of times where I was like, 'What am I doing?'"

Bryan chimed in, telling ET that he actually forgot the cameras were on most of the time because he was entirely focused on his wife.

"It's just kind of a primal moment, right?" he said. "She's going through so much pain and we're just trying to comfort her. [Her sister] Nicole was there too, and so, trying to be there for [Brie], you forget that somebody's in the background even filming you."

"I think it gave me more stress than anything because they would be so lost in their moments," added Nikki, who was also a part of our interview. "I'd be looking at the camera girl, like, she's right there in Brie's stuff, and I'm like, 'Hey!' And I knew I couldn't say anything, I said something to you [Brie] one time. And Brie was like, 'Nicole, I let them be here.' And I'm like, 'OK, but you should see the shots they're getting!'"