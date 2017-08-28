EXCLUSIVE: 'Total Bellas' Star Brie Bella Opens Up About Adjusting to Life as a New Mom
Brie Bella is loving motherhood!
ET caught up with the reality star at the Total Bellas press junket in New York City last week, where she couldn't stop gushing over her 3-month-old daughter, Birdie Joe, whom she shares with husband Bryan Danielson.
"The best thing [about being a mom] is just the love you feel for your baby," she explained. "The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn't wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile... and babies have innocent smiles, they don't fake anything. They let you know exactly how they're feeling."
"So it's that genuine smile of like, 'Mommy,' and you're just like, 'Aww,'" she continued. "I don't want it to ever go away."
Brie says the delivery, however, was a different story, due to the fact that there were cameras in the room.
"It was very stressful," she admitted. "There was a lot of times where I was like, 'What am I doing?'"
Bryan chimed in, telling ET that he actually forgot the cameras were on most of the time because he was entirely focused on his wife.
"It's just kind of a primal moment, right?" he said. "She's going through so much pain and we're just trying to comfort her. [Her sister] Nicole was there too, and so, trying to be there for [Brie], you forget that somebody's in the background even filming you."
"I think it gave me more stress than anything because they would be so lost in their moments," added Nikki, who was also a part of our interview. "I'd be looking at the camera girl, like, she's right there in Brie's stuff, and I'm like, 'Hey!' And I knew I couldn't say anything, I said something to you [Brie] one time. And Brie was like, 'Nicole, I let them be here.' And I'm like, 'OK, but you should see the shots they're getting!'"
So, has becoming a proud aunt to Birdie given Nikki baby fever? The WWE star, who is engaged to John Cena, quickly replied, "No."
"I think it's actually been the best, I don't know if I'd say birth control, really, because it's made me -- no offense, I think what mothers do is the most beautiful thing, they fully sacrifice their body, they sacrifice their life, they sacrifice some portions of their career," Nikki explained. "I think Brie's the first person I've gotten to see, like, the day-to-day, and truly has made me think. I love being spontaneous, I love my career, and I don't, I don't want to be a mom."
Luckily, she and her fiance seem to be on the same page.
"[John] won't hold babies," Nikki explained. "He still hasn't held Birdie."
"If John could have a baby like Boss Baby, you know, the movie? Like they come out with the business suit and they're talking deals? He would be like, 'OK, cool,'" added Brie.
