EXCLUSIVE: ‘Total Divas’ Returns for Season Seven With Fresh Faces and Delicious Drama -- Get a First Look!
It’s time to re-enter the ring!
Total Divas returns to E! on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and only ET can introduce you to the new ladies joining fan favorites Brie and Nikki Bella, Trinity, Nattie, Lana and Maryse for the show’s scintillating seventh season.
Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss will also take fans on the wild ride that is the life of a WWE Superstar -- and this season really does promise to be a ride! The stakes are high as Nattie challenges Trinity’s title in the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship, all coming to a head at SummerSlam; and life is different for the Bella Twins, who are taking time away from the WWE. Season seven will document their new adventures, giving fans a backstage look at Nikki’s time on Dancing With the Stars.
Like always, relationships bring the big drama this year. Maryse and her hubby, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin will fight over where to put down roots, while Lana’s husband, Rusev, puts the pressure on for a baby. Newbies Carmella and Alexa will also struggle to figure out the work-life balance. Then there’s Nia, cousin of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She’ll work to make a name for herself -- and find a partner in life.
Season seven also features a milestone for the show: the season finale, set to air on Jan. 31, 2018, will mark the series’ 100th episode. But first, tune into the season premiere of Total Divas on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.