EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Season 2 Will Channel a 'Broken' Jack

Khosla noted that he and creator Dan Fogelman, an old University of Pennsylvania pal, have had occasional discussions about the overarching vibe of season two, but admitted that he likes to remain unaware of future storylines until it comes time to work on the episodes.

“We know we’re going to find out how Jack dies at some point,” the Goldspot singer said, though don’t expect the music to clue you in on when. ("It’s not like I have a piece of score that would tell you how Jack dies.”) “We know it’s going to come and there are going to be answers throughout the season. I’ve already seen some of the answers and it’s in Dan Fogelman style. There are answers, but then from those answers, there are more questions and then the more questions require more answers, and then those questions require more answers.”

As for how Khosla sees the role his score plays in the grand scheme of This Is Us, he views it much like “an invisible character” who is “constantly commenting on everything he’s seeing.”

“I envision the score for This Is Us to be a character that is omnipresent in all the lives of these characters. And there’s something universal about that character,” he explained. “That character can live in each of those decades with these same people and he’s helping bring a little glue to all of their seemingly disconnected stories."

"To me, the score is the universal picture of these people," Khosla added. "It’s not scoring the tension between people or the joy or the sadness or laughter, it’s scoring the larger connectivity of this family and it’s always there in the background watching, on set, hanging out, observing.”

