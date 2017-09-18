EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Feels 'Like a Proud Parent' After Sterling K. Brown's Emmy Win
Milo Ventimiglia couldn't be more excited for his onscreen son, Sterling K. Brown, after his big win at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
Brown won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as the grownup Randall Pearson in the wildly popular NBC series, This Is Us, and while Ventimiglia was also nominated in that category, he told ET's Keltie Knight that the right man took home the award.
The 40-year-old actor adorably hugged Brown when his name was called to accept the accolade and recalled how great it was to share that moment with his co-star.
"I said to him, 'We get forced to be around one another... but we both choose to support and find the grace,'" Ventimiglia told Knight at Fox's Emmys after-party. "I mean, Sterling's one of the most amazing actors of our day."
In fact, if given the choice to vote for himself to win the Emmy, Ventimiglia said he still would have given it to Brown. "I mean, I tried to vote for him and they wouldn't let me vote in my own category," he shared. "I'm just proud of him and I'm excited for everything that comes his way because of these honors and the work that he does on the show."
He quipped, "I feel like a proud parent in a way."
In addition to Ventimiglia, Brown's onscreen mother, Mandy Moore, also congratulated him on his Emmy win. "@SterlingKBrown- congrats!! You are a masterful performer and an even better friend," she tweeted. "So lucky to know and work with you. ❤️❤️❤️ #thisisus"
Continuing to gush over her co-star, Moore also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Brown, along with a few more words of praise. "I couldn't let the #emmy's experience pass without taking a minute to congratulate my friend and 'son,' @sterlingkbrown," the 33-year-old actress captioned the image. "What an absolute pleasure it is to share a scene with him. He's on a another level in every way and brings out the very best in all of us. ❤️ you, SKB!! #thisisus"
The congratulatory messages didn't stop there! Chrissy Metz also posted a sweet message to her onscreen brother along with a selfie. "S-K-in-the-place-to-B! Congratulations, Mistah!" she wrote on Instagram. "What an absolute joy to see you take that #Emmy home last night! I am in awe of your talent, brilliant mind and loving heart! You did it, Bruv."
Prior to Brown winning his second consecutive Emmy, the 41-year-old actor chatted with ET on the red carpet about being a TV heartthrob and what his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, thinks of his newfound fame.
