EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Feels 'Like a Proud Parent' After Sterling K. Brown's Emmy Win

Milo Ventimiglia couldn't be more excited for his onscreen son, Sterling K. Brown, after his big win at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Brown won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as the grownup Randall Pearson in the wildly popular NBC series, This Is Us, and while Ventimiglia was also nominated in that category, he told ET's Keltie Knight that the right man took home the award.