EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Grimaldi Is 'Back to Being Herself' After Nick Viall Split While Celebrating 30th Birthday

Vanessa Grimaldi is finally "back to being herself."

The former Bachelor star returned to Los Angeles for the first time since splitting with Nick Viall to celebrate her 30th birthday, and a source tells ET that she couldn't be happier.

"She's back to being herself. She's letting lose, having fun, and being the bubbly Vanessa we all know and love," the source says. "She's very happy and content in her life right now."

Grimaldi, who invited her closest girlfriends to celebrate her big milestone, had dinner on Friday at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood. The brunette beauty marked the beginning of her "dirty 30 festivities" with a pic on Instagram.