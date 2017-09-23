EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Grimaldi Is 'Back to Being Herself' After Nick Viall Split While Celebrating 30th Birthday
Vanessa Grimaldi is finally "back to being herself."
The former Bachelor star returned to Los Angeles for the first time since splitting with Nick Viall to celebrate her 30th birthday, and a source tells ET that she couldn't be happier.
"She's back to being herself. She's letting lose, having fun, and being the bubbly Vanessa we all know and love," the source says. "She's very happy and content in her life right now."
Grimaldi, who invited her closest girlfriends to celebrate her big milestone, had dinner on Friday at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood. The brunette beauty marked the beginning of her "dirty 30 festivities" with a pic on Instagram.
Following dinner at Hyde Sunset, Grimaldi and her group made their way to the dance floor, where she was seen dancing the night away at a private table with a group of her girlfriends -- and Big Brother stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.
"New reality show concept #3rdwheelin," Grimaldi wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself next to Graf and Nickson's PDA session.
Despite her Instagram joke, an eyewitness tells ET that Grimaldi was in great spirits all night long. "She was laughing and just having a fun time," the eyewitness adds.
Grimaldi, who plans to spend Saturday poolside with her girlfriends at their hotel before having dinner at Hollywood hot spot Beauty and Essex, is still very much committed to her work in Canada.
"She will be helping to build sensory rooms from the funds raised from her fundraiser in July," ET's source reveals. "She's also working towards her second fundraiser."
