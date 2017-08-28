EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Grimaldi Is 'Laying Low' Following Nick Viall Split: 'They're Still Close'

Viall and Grimaldi announced their split on Friday, five months after viewers watched the 36-year-old reality star propose on the season finale of The Bachelor.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the two said in a joint statement to ET. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."

"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," the statement continued. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.