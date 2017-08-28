EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Grimaldi Is 'Laying Low' Following Nick Viall Split: 'They're Still Close'
Vanessa Grimaldi is getting through her recent breakup with a little help from her friends.
The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Monday to share that "it's OK to feel broken," just three days after announcing that she and Nick Viall ended their engagement.
RELATED: Inside Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Split: Troubled From the Start, Amicable In the End
"It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend," Grimaldi wrote. "In the end, it will always be okay."
On Monday, a source close to Grimaldi exclusively told ET that she is at home in Canada, spending time with family and friends.
"Vanessa has been spending time in Montreal, leaning on family and close friends," the source said. "She's been laying low watching movies at home and indulging in her grandmother's comfort food."
The source added, "She's still in contact with Nick so that makes things easier. They're still close."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Advice for Rachel Lindsay: 'Take Things Slow'
Viall and Grimaldi announced their split on Friday, five months after viewers watched the 36-year-old reality star propose on the season finale of The Bachelor.
"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the two said in a joint statement to ET. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."
"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," the statement continued. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
See more in the video below.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.