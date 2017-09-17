EXCLUSIVE: 'Veep' Cast Opens Up About Final Season After Winning Big at Emmys 2017

HBO's political satire, Veep, had a big night at this year's Emmys, taking home four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- and it comes just as the show is gearing up for its final season.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Louis-Dreyfus and her Veep co-stars, Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky, along with showrunner Dave Mandel, backstage after the show, and they opened up about the series coming to an end.

"We kind of knew [that with] the seventh season, we were entering our final season. But when we read [the news], it was kinda sad, because we all really care about each other," Hale shared. "We have a really great time, and I think that has a lot to do with how we work together, so I think that's really helpful."

The show's biting political commentary has been heralded even more intensely recently following the myriad scandals and gaffes that have arisen since the election of President Donald Trump.