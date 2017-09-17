EXCLUSIVE: 'Veep' Cast Opens Up About Final Season After Winning Big at Emmys 2017
HBO's political satire, Veep, had a big night at this year's Emmys, taking home four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- and it comes just as the show is gearing up for its final season.
ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Louis-Dreyfus and her Veep co-stars, Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky, along with showrunner Dave Mandel, backstage after the show, and they opened up about the series coming to an end.
"We kind of knew [that with] the seventh season, we were entering our final season. But when we read [the news], it was kinda sad, because we all really care about each other," Hale shared. "We have a really great time, and I think that has a lot to do with how we work together, so I think that's really helpful."
The show's biting political commentary has been heralded even more intensely recently following the myriad scandals and gaffes that have arisen since the election of President Donald Trump.
In fact, politics played a big role at this year's Emmys. Host Stephen Colbert lampooned the White House and current events during most of his opening monologue, numerous winners made politically themed speeches as they accepted awards, and many credited the current political landscape for their victories -- most notably Saturday Night Live.
"It's a pretty hot topic right now, wouldn't you say? It's really all anybody's talking about or thinking about," Louis-Dreyfus reflected.
In fact, Mandel hinted that their upcoming final season might have some pretty clear allusions to the recent election when Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer goes head to head against Timothy Simons' abrasive Jonah Ryan.
"Well, Selina and Jonah have both decided they want to be President of the United States, and I think what we've seen throughout history is, just because you want to be President of the United States, doesn't mean America wants you to be the President of the United States," Mandel said. "And that sometimes, maybe the last person you think should be President of the United States somehow kind of wins, when you thought the lady was going to win."
However, he quickly added that his remarks didn't mean that Jonah would actually win the seat in the highest office in the land.
While Veep shined bright on Sunday, it was Louis-Dreyfus who made history. When she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, it was her sixth straight year in a row, breaking the record for most wins for the same role on the same show by any performer ever!
The win puts her one ahead of Candice Bergen and Don Knotts, who had both won five Emmys for the same role.
"I've always wanted to take both of those suckers down!" Louis-Dreyfus declared with a laugh.
Her victory also marked Louis-Dreyfus' eighth Emmy after winning for The New Adventures of Old Christine and Seinfeld.
ET caught up with the celebrated comedy actress on the red carpet before the show, where she opened up about the ending of Veep and how it "felt like the right decision." Check out the video below to hear more.