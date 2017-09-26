EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Arlen Gushes Over Taylor Swift's 'DWTS' Surprise Gift: 'That Was Insane!'

Victoria Arlen turned 23 on Tuesday, and the ESPN host and former Paralympian celebrated by delivering a sultry routine with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during Latin Night on Dancing With the Stars.

The performance came one night after Arlen and Chmerkovskiy performed a tango set to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," which earned Arlen the top spot on the leaderboard and a special thank you from Swift herself.

On Tuesday, after Arlen and her handsome partner delivered a rumba set to "Easy" by Sky Ferreira, the couple joined co-host Erin Andrews backstage, where she presented the birthday girl with a bouquet of flowers and a message from the Reputation artist.

"Victoria, you are incredible and I was so honored you danced to my song. I’m so inspired by you. Love, Taylor,” Arlen read aloud as she got visibly emotional.