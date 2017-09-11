EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Talks NYFW Line, Jokes She's 'Still Not OK' With Son Going Off to College in NYC

Still, she makes sure to foster Harper's other interests besides fashion.

"You know, she's got three bigger brothers," Victoria notes. "They play football together. I don't think she's going to be a fashionista. I'd like her to do something different than what I do. I want her to feel comfortable. I want her to be able to run around and get dirty. I'm not too precious, if that makes sense."

"If she wants to run around and get dirty, that's completely fine," she continues. "Just have fun with fashion. But kids need to look like kids, and they need to be comfortable and they need to be happy -- and you're not comfortable if you're restricted in any way."

Victoria clearly aims to empower women with her collections as well as her Estee Lauder makeup line, and says she's always been a "girl's girl" at heart.

"You know, it started out with girl power," she explains, referencing her Spice Girls days. "Reaching women and girls through music, and now I can do that through beauty. I can do that through fashion. I'm a girl's girl. I really love women. I've learned so much from being on the red carpet, doing photoshoots. I've learned so many tricks -- whether that's dressing or makeup -- that I want to share with other women, you know. If I can take what I've learned and share that, then that's great."

"I'm not quite as grumpy as I look," she also jokes, referencing her often stoic poses. "I've said that for many years you know, I love that. Best friend of the world. I like women, I really do. I'm very very lucky to have the job that I have, the family that I have. I feel very very blessed to be given this opportunity, and if I can share all of that with someone, then that's pretty good."

Victoria's collection featured plenty of amazing looks, including blazers with oversized front pockets that fit a colorful clutch named "pocket clutch." Models wore emerald jewelry accessories, and Victoria's signature undone simple beauty.