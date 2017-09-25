EXCLUSIVE: 'The Voice' Winner Chris Blue on Being Managed by Alicia Keys: 'She's Got Her Hand in Everything'
Alicia Keys is standing by Chris Blue.
The "Blended Family" singer may not be returning for the 13th season of The Voice, kicking off Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but she is keeping last season's winner in the family. Blue tells ET that Keys is currently serving as his manager and lending her expertise to his debut album.
"She's had her hand in everything, to be honest," he said in an interview on ET Live. "We're writing together, she's producing, I'm trying to get her on a track -- we'll see what happens. But I won't complain! She's producing, she's writing, I'm good with that."
It's been just over three months since Blue took the top prize on The Voice, scoring a recording contract with Republic. Since then, he's been hard at work in the studio and adjusting to life as a newlywed! Blue married his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Dunkley, in London this summer.
"It was incredible," he said of the celebration, but admitted that it didn't all go out without a hitch.
"I was an hour late," he confessed. "I decided when I got to London, I wanna drive, so I started driving ... at nighttime, it's a bit harder. I parked in a bus lane and I woke up, and my car was gone. Yeah, they towed the car, man."
But Blue couldn't just call a taxi to get him to his wedding...
"It wasn't my car, it was her dad's car," he said. "I didn't have a choice. I had to go get the car out or else it wouldn't have gone down."
Blue played coy on whether he'll make an appearance on The Voice's upcoming season, in which Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are serving on the coaches panel, but he did have a prediction for who will take the crown.
"I'm gonna go with Miley or Blake -- but my gut is telling me Adam, for some reason," he said.
And when it comes to the artists competing each week, Blue's best advice is to stay calm.
"Enjoy it, have fun. Don't overthink, don't overanalyze," he said. "Be present, be in the moment. Everything will fall into place. I was a nervous wreck ... This is something that happens once in a lifetime and it's an experience that you'll never forget. Once it's over, it's over and all you have to live with are the memories that you have and the experience that you've shared with the people there."
See the full interview below.