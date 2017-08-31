EXCLUSIVE: Watch Brett Young Perform Stripped-Down Version of Breakup Song 'Left Side of Leaving'

Brett Young is getting real about heartbreak.

"Breakups always seem to be unequally weighted, and everybody's probably been on both sides at some point or another in their life," Young tells ET, recalling the inspiration behind his heart-tugging song, "Left Side of Leaving."

Only ET has your first listen to an exclusive acoustic performance of the track, which is about the "interesting way that somebody who has their heart broken seems to behave after a breakup. ... They'll jump on social media and try to make themselves look like they're having the time of their lives and getting over it well, and just kinda the facade we put up in breakups."

The song was co-written by Young with Jimmy Robbins and John Nite.