EXCLUSIVE: Watch Kenneth School the DiMeos With a Song in 'Speechless' Season 2 Sneak Peek!
Speechless returns for its second season on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the DiMeos have gotten their act together!
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere, the family -- whose hectic lives tend to revolve around eldest son JJ (Micah Fowler), who has cerebral palsy -- is taking a hard look at themselves, when Ray (Mason Cook) points out that there’s one person they’ve left out of their collective reflection.
“I came ashore for this, but I won’t have my groove interrupted,” JJ’s aide, Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough), announces to the family, inserting his earbuds for a musical schooling as Maya (Minnie Driver) rolls her eyes. “I am armed with the soundtrack of my nautical summer: a tasty mix of ‘70s yacht rock.”
EXCLUSIVE: 'Speechless' Sneak Peek: Jimmy Builds an Epic Family Halloween Costume -- But Will It Go to Waste?
Then, to the tune of Looking Glass’ 1972 hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” Kenneth gives the family a tour of their run-down home, complete with multiple junk drawers, upside-down shampoo bottles and toilet paper that’s actually just a bunch of Starbucks napkins.
“Oh DiMeos, you’re a train wreck, what a bad wife you would be / And you blame it all on your kid with special needs,” he croons, as Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) chimes in with harmonies and a reminder that Guardians of the Galaxy “just used this song.”
See the hilarious parody in the clip above, and tune in for Speechless’ second season, Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.