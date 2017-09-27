EXCLUSIVE: Watch Kenneth School the DiMeos With a Song in 'Speechless' Season 2 Sneak Peek!

Speechless returns for its second season on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the DiMeos have gotten their act together!

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere, the family -- whose hectic lives tend to revolve around eldest son JJ (Micah Fowler), who has cerebral palsy -- is taking a hard look at themselves, when Ray (Mason Cook) points out that there’s one person they’ve left out of their collective reflection.

“I came ashore for this, but I won’t have my groove interrupted,” JJ’s aide, Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough), announces to the family, inserting his earbuds for a musical schooling as Maya (Minnie Driver) rolls her eyes. “I am armed with the soundtrack of my nautical summer: a tasty mix of ‘70s yacht rock.”