EXCLUSIVE: Watch the NFL’s Top Stars Band Together to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts are bringing together NFL stars who would otherwise be foes.

NFL stars such as Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Julian Edelman and Eli Manning are teaming up with Visa to support relief efforts following the devastation in Houston, Texas, as well as the greater Gulf Coast, from Hurricane Harvey last week.

Morgan Freeman narrates the new spot, which makes the strong point that no matter who you root for, when it comes to lending a helping hand, we’re all in this together.

Watch the video above, and to join Visa in supporting the American Red Cross, visit http://www.redcross.org/visa.