EXCLUSIVE: Watch Romeo Miller Get the ‘Gang’ Back Together in a ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Sneak Peek
The “gang” is back together!
On Thursday’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Master’s P’s son, Romeo Miller, invites his friends over for a much needed reunion.
Angela Simmons (daughter of Rev. Run), Boogie Dash (son of Dame Dash) and TJ Mizell (son of the late Jam Master J) catch up after a very busy few months apart.
“It’s not an easy thing to be so busy, but I finally got the gang in one place,” Miller proudly tells the camera during a solo confessional.
While the 28-year-old actor and rapper has been having fun “serial dating,” Mizell is working to make name for himself in the DJ world. The New York-born spinner reveals that he shot a Gap campaign, and landed a spot as a tour DJ for rapper A$AP Ferg.
Also featured in the episode: Miller's bible study takes an unexpected turn, and Briana Isaacs, Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter, breaks down. Meanwhile Boogie’s father confronts him about his addiction, and Sandy "Pepa" Denton continues reeling over her daughter, Egypt Criss, reading her autobiography behind her back. Plus, Isaacs and Simmons face off at Mizell’s Dopeland Party.
Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.