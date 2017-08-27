EXCLUSIVE: What Really Went on During Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx's Playful Mayweather vs. McGregor Posing

ET's Carly Steel spoke to Foxx at the Showtime WME IME and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight Party, where he shared that he placed a bet on Mayweather knocking out McGregor. (Mayweather did end up defeating McGregor in a 10th round TKO).

"That's my man, Money May," Foxx told ET. "I've been with Floyd for almost 20 years now, and I think it's great what he's done for the sport. You know, boxing has been sort of hanging by a thread. He single-handedly keeps boxing alive, keeps people excited."

He also joked about his own fighting style as a kid.

"Oh man, bite, scratch, do whatever you can!" he hilariously revealed. "Call somebody. 'Man! Daddy! Somebody's killing me right now!'"

Meanwhile, Munn, who told ET she was going for McGregor, had no issue holding her own growing up.

"Well, you know, I grew up doing Taekwondo ... all the kids in my family, we all have black belts," she said. "Martial arts is definitely my thing."