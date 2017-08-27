EXCLUSIVE: What Really Went on During Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx's Playful Mayweather vs. McGregor Posing
Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx posed on the red carpet together at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, sparking rumors of a romance between the two.
Munn, clad in a sparkling floral Balmain mini dress and strappy Saint Laurent heels, playfully punched Foxx in the chin in one snap, while the comedian was seen with his arm around the actress in another shot.
However, an eyewitness tells ET there was "nothing to it," adding that the two arrived separately, and Munn, 37, was actually posing for photos alone. The X-Men: Apocalypse star waved when Foxx, 49, stepped on the red carpet, which prompted photographers to encourage to pair to pose together for photos. Foxx actually arrived with an entourage of male friends to the event -- who stood behind him as he did interviews -- while Munn walked the red carpet solo.
ET's Carly Steel spoke to Foxx at the Showtime WME IME and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight Party, where he shared that he placed a bet on Mayweather knocking out McGregor. (Mayweather did end up defeating McGregor in a 10th round TKO).
"That's my man, Money May," Foxx told ET. "I've been with Floyd for almost 20 years now, and I think it's great what he's done for the sport. You know, boxing has been sort of hanging by a thread. He single-handedly keeps boxing alive, keeps people excited."
He also joked about his own fighting style as a kid.
"Oh man, bite, scratch, do whatever you can!" he hilariously revealed. "Call somebody. 'Man! Daddy! Somebody's killing me right now!'"
Meanwhile, Munn, who told ET she was going for McGregor, had no issue holding her own growing up.
"Well, you know, I grew up doing Taekwondo ... all the kids in my family, we all have black belts," she said. "Martial arts is definitely my thing."
Interestingly enough, Foxx and Munn were romantically linked in 2010, though the Baby Driver actor later stated that he and the actress were just "great friends."
In April, a source told ET that Foxx and actress Katie Holmes were still very much dating. The two have been dodging romance rumors since August 2013, after they danced together onstage at the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit.
Meanwhile, Munn called it quits last spring with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, after nearly three years of dating. A source close to the actress told ET that the pair simply "grew apart."
"It wasn't over anything specific," the source stated. "They just grew apart over time. They tried to make it work but just couldn't."
