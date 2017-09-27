EXCLUSIVE: Why Jane Fonda Is the Happiest She's Ever Been: 'I've Worked Hard to Get Here'

"There would be times when he wouldn't talk to me except for what was in the script, and [I'd] think, 'Oh my god, I've done something wrong,'" she said. "I always took it personally like it was my fault."

Redford admits that he was reluctant to star in the film, after having already done the play on Broadway, and that it was Fonda herself who made it an easier decision.

"Jane has this energy and she has this drive that forces things to happen including taking a reluctant male character and pushing him into the spotlight," he says. "And that's what happened in the play and what happens in the film. So, that's why I like doing it again. It was fresh."

After decades of working together, Fonda also realized she could more easily tease her serious onscreen partner.

"On Our Souls at Night, 50 years later...when he wouldn’t speak, I would just say, 'Bob, come on, you look like you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Lighten up, guy,'" she recalls. "I just would rib him about it and I realized, oh, I've changed. I have more confidence and I don’t think it's my fault."