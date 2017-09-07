EXCLUSIVE: Why Peter Kraus Didn't Become the Next Bachelor

Sources told ET that Kraus was also open to the role, so why didn't it happen? Here's what went down.

Following the dramatic season season finale, Lindsay confronted Kraus on After the Final Rose and told him The Bachelor journey wasn't right for him, to which he agreed. But we were all still rooting for him! In fact, a source told ET just one week later Kraus was at the top of producers' minds for the position.

"Anything could change at this stage of the game. [It's] still too early to tell," the source said at the time. "Producers in this franchise are very good at convincing."

Weeks later after much speculation, it appeared as if Bachelor producers had succeeded in finding their man, as Good Morning America mysteriously tweeted last Thursday that the Bachelor would be revealed live on "tomorrow's" show. Minutes later, however, the tweet had been deleted, leading fans to wonder what happened. Did Kraus back out? Was it someone else entirely?