EXCLUSIVE: Why 'RHOD' Star Stephanie Hollman Says Reconnecting With Brandi Redmond Makes Her ‘Nervous’

Stephanie Hollman admits filming season two of The Real Housewives of Dallas “terrified” her.

“It's hard to do, to be a Housewife and do a show like this, and keep really important relationships intact,” she tells ET. “My biggest fear going into this was losing something that I value and love.”

Stephanie is, of course, referencing her friendship with Brandi Redmond. The once inseparable pair didn’t speak for more than four months last year, the aftermath of which has played out on RHOD this season. On Monday’s episode, the two sat down, reconnected and agreed to move forward as friends.

“I feel like I'm walking away with that friendship,” Stephanie shares, with a smile. “With Brandi, I felt like there was so much I could lose ... I was kind of terrified … I did not want to leave without that friendship, and I did not want to do something to mess that up.”