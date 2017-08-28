EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Talks DJ Jazzy Jeff Reunion, ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot & How His Kids Don't Listen to Him

“I looked at Jeff and he was getting old, man, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this to this boy,’” the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star joked about why the pair decided to reunite now. “It was time. LL hit me [up and] was like, ‘Dude, I'm telling you, it’s time. You have no idea the love that’s out there.’ I was listening to L like, ‘All right, I need to do it.’”

“Now I got the bug,” Smith continued. “I was on fire last night. It was the first time being on stage in a while. I blew my voice out a little -- I do that all the time. I just can’t contain myself on stage.”

In fact, Jazzy Jeff dished that it’s his job to keep Smith in line when he gets “overly excited.”

“I'm the little man in his ear telling him to calm down, just slow down,” he said. “You have to have fun with it and a lot of it is making sure that you're loose and calm on stage.”

“Well you failed last night!” chimed in Smith. “I blew my voice out hard. I hurt my knee on ‘Summertime.’ All the way through the second verse, I was trying to do the leaning to the side [move]. You can’t speed, though. I leaned a little too far and my meniscus was bothering me.”