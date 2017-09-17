EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman Say It Feels Extra 'Special' to Both Be Nominated at Emmys

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman certainly have a reason to celebrate at the 2017 Emmys -- they're both nominated!

"It's special. It's really special," Macy told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. "It's a weak word, but I don't know what else to say. We've been doing this for a really long time. This year feels really, very extraordinary."

"I think you sort of have to look back and you have the macro and the micro," Huffman added. "The micro is that it's really exciting and it's a thrill to be here, and you have all the people you admire and you want to work with. Then the macro is, wow, I think two percent of our union makes a living wage, and we have done so much with the little we have, I think is amazing."