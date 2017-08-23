EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy Says the Secret to a 20-Year Hollywood Relationship Is 'Marry Felicity Huffman'
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman have been one of Hollywood's most inspiring couples for the last two decades and as they are coming up on their 20th wedding anniversary, the Shameless star says the secret to their success is sharing "common interests" and open communication.
"Felicity and I talk about it all. We read each other's scripts and we love to talk about acting," Macy told ET's Deidre Behar at press junket for the upcoming romantic comedy The Layover, which Macy directed. "She insists that we talk. She keeps us talking, which I'm not completely against."
"I'll talk, but talking leads to feeling and that's a slippery slope to living in your life and I'm Lutheran, I'm not sure I want to do that," Macy joked.
WATCH: Felicity Huffman Gushes About William H. Macy
Ultimately, Macy said he had one surefire way to ensure a successful Hollywood union: "Marry Felicity Huffman."
But since that option isn't really on the table for anyone else, Macy suggested, "Marry someone nice."
As the milestone anniversary approaches, the 67-year-old star said he and his wife are planning on doing something big to celebrate the impressive occasion.
"We've always fantasized about pushing all the furniture back, getting a full dance band and inviting all our pals over and having a dance, an old-fashioned swing dance kind of thing."
PHOTOS: Celeb Couples Who Can Never Break Up Or We'll Lose Faith in Love
Macy and Huffman are also the proud parents of two teenage daughters -- 17-year-old Sofia and 15-year-old Georgia -- and the Fargo actor got very candid about how he's dealing with his own kids looking for love and forging their first romances.
"I'm trying to wean myself off of saying all those clichés like, 'I'll just have a .45 on the table when he comes in,'" Macy said. "If I'm really gonna be honest, I hope my daughters are well-adjusted and keep themselves safe and have lots of love affairs. And all that guilt and crap I grew up with, I want it to stop here. I want them to be healthy and adventurous."
Macy's latest directorial effort, The Layover -- starring Kate Upton, Alexandra Daddario and Matt Barr -- flies into theaters Sept. 1.