EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy Says the Secret to a 20-Year Hollywood Relationship Is 'Marry Felicity Huffman'

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman have been one of Hollywood's most inspiring couples for the last two decades and as they are coming up on their 20th wedding anniversary, the Shameless star says the secret to their success is sharing "common interests" and open communication.

"Felicity and I talk about it all. We read each other's scripts and we love to talk about acting," Macy told ET's Deidre Behar at press junket for the upcoming romantic comedy The Layover, which Macy directed. "She insists that we talk. She keeps us talking, which I'm not completely against."

"I'll talk, but talking leads to feeling and that's a slippery slope to living in your life and I'm Lutheran, I'm not sure I want to do that," Macy joked.