EXCLUSIVE: Wilmer Valderrama on Hollywood 'Army' Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims: 'It's Our Responsibility'

Though the event was for a serious cause, the That's '70s Show alum admitted there was plenty of fun had among the attendees.

"It was a very funny panel," he admitted. "You have some of the most incredible pioneers of our time, you have some of the most popular artists of all time, you have the biggest musicians of all time [at the telethon]. What was very inspiring today was that everyone was really enjoying this moment together and that as sad as the tragedy and the disaster is, that in this moment, we can bring a little bit of that lightness while still inspiring people to help and donate -- and catch up with one another!"



Valderrama told ET that David Spade was the biggest butterfly among them, and he was most excited to catch up with Tom Hanks, whom he called "someone that I admire and I respect so much as a friend," and George Clooney.



"Everybody who you rarely see, because they're [off doing] something in some exotic world, it was nice to catch up with everyone," he said. "I felt like it was like a country club and everybody went to kind of meet up."