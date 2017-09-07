EXCLUSIVE: Yes, ‘Big Brother’ 18’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Dating! How They Fell in Love
Big Brother might just have a better relationship track record than The Bachelor.
It turns out two of season 18’s houseguests, winner Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, are now dating… thanks to season 19!
“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Victor confesses. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she's my girlfriend.”
ET caught up with the couple on set of a special shoot for Big Brother in Los Angeles, where Victor, Nicole and other alumni channeled their BB Comics characters for an Avengers-style mock movie trailer, set to air as part of a competition on Sunday’s episode.
“Obviously she lives in Michigan, and I live in New Orleans, so it was kind of a surprise trip that kind of sprung up on us,” Victor says. “I was most excited to see her.”
“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” he adds. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book.”
While the pair didn’t have a showmance during their season (Nicole actually shared one with Cory Brooks, though that fizzled out shortly after they left the Big Brother house), the couple is in a full blown, three-month-long romance now.
“When they were in the house on season 18, they had a very good relationship,” co-star James Huling tells ET. “I felt like he always had a little crush on her. I’m really happy that they’re together, ‘cause they really did stick side-by-side in the house all throughout the game … I told Victor and Nicole, I said, I wish you all the best. Y’all are, like, the cutest couple ever.”
“I'm trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her,” Victor confesses. “So, kinda see how that plays out, but it's exciting. She's friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don't know her beyond Big Brother, but she's a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”
“Post-Big Brother, Victor, ‘El Fit Vic,’ was a little bit wild, right?” he shares. “You know, you get the little taste of what fame is and you have all these fans and stuff. So, I'm not gonna lie, I maybe went a little crazy, but I toned down, and calmed down, and Nicole accepted me regardless, because that was my past and now I'm here, and I'm the loyal guy that's, you know, that's with her.”
“She's just awesome for accepting me for who I am,” he gushes. “I think people don't know how accepting she really is.”
While Nicole played coy about the relationship (the pair didn’t really start posting pictures together until after this shoot), she did confess that she would love to come back for an all-star season -- and compete against Vic! Check out more BB alums weighing in on the prospect of an all-stars season below -- and tune into Big Brother every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday on CBS.