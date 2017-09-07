EXCLUSIVE: Yes, ‘Big Brother’ 18’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Dating! How They Fell in Love

Big Brother might just have a better relationship track record than The Bachelor.

It turns out two of season 18’s houseguests, winner Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, are now dating… thanks to season 19!

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Victor confesses. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she's my girlfriend.”