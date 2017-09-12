EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Health, 'Heartbreaking' Split From David Foster & Finding Love Again

Hadid was married to Foster for seven years before they announced they were divorcing in December 2015. (It was finalized in May of this year.) While chatting with ET, Hadid revealed that her illness did play a part in their split.



"Of course it was heartbreaking. It's my marriage -- it's heartbreaking, but so is life. David and I had a great seven-year run. It became very difficult," she explained. "The only reason I shared [that story] is because people need to understand that being a sick person is really hard, but being the caretaker of a chronically ill person is hard and people just get to their limit."



"Men want to fix things and if they can't fix it, it's really hard," she continued. "And absolutely from my part, no bad intent, we all say things that we don't mean. We all say when we get pushed to the end, we all say things that are hurtful, but it's not a big deal. I hold that marriage and that relationship in very high regards."



"I only wish him love and heal and happiness and I've grown from it," she added. "I'm so grateful to be where I am today and if it hadn't been for that, I wouldn't be in New York today and I wouldn't be living the life that is authentic and true to me."



And when asked if she thinks she will find love again, Hadid was hopeful.