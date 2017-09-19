EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Hadid Says She Always Knew Daughter Gigi Would Do 'Great Things,' Is 'Feeling Amazing'

Yolanda Hadid is one proud mama!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star supported her three children -- Gigi, 22, Bella, 20, Anwar, 18 -- at the Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi fashion show in London on Tuesday. The "Tommy x Gigi" show marks the model's third collaboration with the American fashion designer and ET's Carly Steel caught up with Yolanda at the show, where she spoke wonders of her eldest daughter.

"I always knew that Gigi was going to do great things in her life and she's always been so extremely creative," Yolanda told ET. "She loves to do things herself and this is just completely up her alley… You never dared to dream this big, but I always knew that she was going to be successful in whatever she was going to put her mind too."

The family affair included all three Hadid kids strutting their stuff down the runway, something that they've perfected after years of Fashion Week shows.