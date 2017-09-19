EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Hadid Says She Always Knew Daughter Gigi Would Do 'Great Things,' Is 'Feeling Amazing'
Yolanda Hadid is one proud mama!
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star supported her three children -- Gigi, 22, Bella, 20, Anwar, 18 -- at the Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi fashion show in London on Tuesday. The "Tommy x Gigi" show marks the model's third collaboration with the American fashion designer and ET's Carly Steel caught up with Yolanda at the show, where she spoke wonders of her eldest daughter.
"I always knew that Gigi was going to do great things in her life and she's always been so extremely creative," Yolanda told ET. "She loves to do things herself and this is just completely up her alley… You never dared to dream this big, but I always knew that she was going to be successful in whatever she was going to put her mind too."
The family affair included all three Hadid kids strutting their stuff down the runway, something that they've perfected after years of Fashion Week shows.
"It's an amazing moment and for my son as well," Yolanda expressed. "I've seen them in separate shows, or maybe the girls together, but today they're all here and it's a magical moment."
Yolanda, who is coping with Lyme disease, also shared that she is "feeling amazing" and it's the first time she's been able to travel with her kids to Fashion Week.
"This is just such an extraordinary moment for me to be in London today, to be with my three children, all three of them walking in the show this morning," she expressed. "I'm just so grateful that I'm alive and here to actually see this beautiful moment."
"You know what, I haven't traveled with them the five years that I have been sick. I mean, they've been working that long. And this is actually the first trip that I've come on where I woke up this morning, I'm knocking on everyone's door, 'Wake up.' I'm up cleaning their rooms, I'm packing gifts. I just have energy and I just feel amazing."
ET also chatted backstage with Gigi, who spoke about how much it meant to have her whole family supporting her.
"I put pressure on myself, obviously, because I want everyone to love it and I feel so grateful for this opportunity," Gigi shared. "So sometimes when it gets overwhelming, it's amazing to have my family and it feels like I'm back in my living room again. If I pull them into a corner and we just talk about random things or my brother is now taller than me, so I can hug him."
The 22-year-old model also gushed about how her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, inspires her style. See what she had to say in the video below!
The see now, buy now "Tommy x Gigi" collection is available now!