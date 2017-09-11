EXCLUSIVE: 'Younger' Finale Sneak Peek! Kelsey and Zane Butt Heads Over Their Hot New Novel

Hermann recently spoke to ET about the tangled romantic web Charles finds himself caught in this season. With Liza (Sutton Foster) on one end and Pauline on the other, the 50-year-old actor confessed it’s more than a love square (you can’t forget Liza’s ex, Josh!) for the seasoned publishing guru.

“It’s not just two women; it’s also two daughters, so it certainly expands far beyond a square,” Hermann said. “My advice to him would be to keep what’s most important, most important. There are some pretty basic rules that’ll get you pretty far. Keep his priorities straight.”

As for whether Charles makes a choice between Liza and Pauline by the end of the finale, Hermann was coy.

“My personal pick for the show is that complications are great," he said. "If I weren’t on the show and I were watching it, which I would, that’s what I would want. I would yearn for it all to be solved, but in the same way that the snack that you’re not supposed to have in the refrigerator, like, 'Yeah, I want that one.'"

The Younger season four finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.