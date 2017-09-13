EXCLUSIVE: 'Younger' Star Sutton Foster Breaks Down Season 4 Finale Bombshells: 'It's Been a Roller Coaster'

There was the big moment between Liza and Josh in the bedroom, where it seemed like they were finally going to get back together and Josh was going to call off his wedding to Clare. He even drunkenly admits to Liza, “It’s always been you.” What was going through your mind when you read that scene?

When I read the piece about Josh, what I found interesting about this season was that Liza and Josh don’t spend a lot of time together. We had very few scenes, but yet you still root for them. I had all these scenes with Charles, but the way the writers peppered in Josh, you just still couldn’t help but think: What about Liza and Josh? When he goes through with the wedding and says he had to marry this girl to get over Liza, which is crazy, we were all kind of like, oh my god. Because you don’t think he’s going to [get married] and then he does it -- now what? The writers have created this delightful mess, so I’m curious what season five might be.

There was a chance that it could have been Liza walking down the aisle instead of Clare. Does Liza regret how Josh’s near-proposal last season went down?

It’s tricky. I think Liza knows that -- I think Liza made the right… (Takes a pause.) Ugh! I’m afraid I’m going to say something… I don’t think Liza would have said yes. I don’t think Liza would have married Josh, even if he hadn’t had caught her with Charles -- at least not then. I think she knows that Josh is young and Josh is impulsive and that they need more time, just to develop as a couple, and they have things they need to work out. But I think in that moment, even though she sees that he was planning to propose to her, I don’t think she would have said, “Yes, I’m going to marry you,” because right now, marriage for her means something different. She doesn’t have those little girl marriage dreams. She’s coming at it from a different perspective. She’s able to go, “Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah.”

Liza watched Charles’ joint TV interview with his ex, Pauline, and the finale left off on Charles calling Liza’s phone in the middle of the wedding. There’s Charles on one end of the spectrum and Josh on the other. Where’s Liza’s headspace at this point? Do you think she needs to take some time for herself?

I will say that I think Charles and Liza are inevitable. I feel like there’s something there, just like in the weird way that Josh and Liza are inevitable. But I think the Charles and Liza of it all needs to be explored. It still hasn’t been. It’s been thwarted every time. They’ve had all these moments where they come together and then something comes up. What I’m hoping is that season five will give them a shot and we’ll see what that is. I can’t say that’s the end of Josh, so I don’t know. It’s Younger. You know they’re going to be pulling some crazy sh*t out, so I can’t try to predict it! (Laughs.) People are invested and have lots of opinions. Hopefully, we have many, many seasons to go and if we tied it all up in little bows, that wouldn’t be fun to watch. We may torture you a little bit, but we guarantee some good entertainment.