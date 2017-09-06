EXCLUSIVE: ‘You’re The Worst' Stars Talk Season 4 'Role Reversal' & What's Next After the Proposal Cliffhanger

So what made the acerbic Brit turn tail just as he was finally taking a major step towards happiness? Gretchen unknowingly triggered a lifetime’s worth of abandonment issues by suggesting that now, they could be each other’s family. (God forbid, right?)



“After everything that happened with Jimmy and his dad dying and everything that he'd been through with his family, I think the idea that she was potentially going to hurt him or leave him the same way that his whole family has, scared him,” Geere explained. “It's still not a great excuse, but I have to get where he's coming from, because I have to find some reasoning behind what is possibly the worst thing a guy can do to a girl. You can’t excuse it, but this season it's about trying to understand it one day.”



Season four of You’re the Worst picks up three months after that fateful night above the Hollywood Bowl, and while Jimmy has grown a “tiny little silly beard,” according to Geere, he still hasn’t returned to Los Angeles, instead camping out at a trailer park-cum-retirement community. And, while his new book is doing well, the cracks in his narcissism-fortified exterior may start to show in the fallout of his seemingly welched proposal.