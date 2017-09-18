EXCLUSIVE:’PLL’ Star Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko Tease First 'DWTS' Dance: 'So Many Sparkles!'
The A-Team is ready for the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko will be dancing the Cha-Cha to Fleur East's hit, "Like That,” during Monday night’s season 25 premiere and the former PLL star tells ET why it's the perfect first song to dance to.
“It’s a great song for the Cha-Cha… he did an amazing job choreographing it. There’s some sneak peeks or sneak surprises that are gonna be coming up when you see it, so it’s great,” Sasha revealed at EW’s Pre-Emmy bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.
The 21-year-old also promised lots of glitz!
“I rarely wear sparkles and, you know, ‘cause you see me all the time, so to be in so many sparkles, it’s actually a lot of fun. It’s something that I wouldn’t usually do, so all the costumes are incredible. The designers are amazing…every aspect has been amazing,” she shared before revealing that her fiancé, Hudson Sheaffer, is loving her glamorous ballroom transformation.
“He loves it actually. He totally loves it. It’s a reason for me to get all dolled up and he can’t wait for the premiere, which is great,” she said.
Sasha hit the red carpet with both her men – Hudson and Gleb at Friday’s party. She and Gleb told ET it was a double date – Gleb’s wife, Elena Samodanova, who gave birth to their second child in August, also joined the festivities.
“Hudson and Gleb have a bromance for sure, which is adorable. I love it,” Sasha joked.
Sasha says Hudson, her parents and Honored co-star Meghan Reinks will be in the ballroom cheering her on come Monday – and her PLL co-star, Shay Mitchell, will be there soon!
“I don’t think she can on Monday, but she’s coming soon,” Pieterse said.
The actress also says her former PLL co-stars, Janel Parrish and Brant Daugherty, who both previously competed on DWTS, gave her some insight into the process.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun. I am sore and it’s really tough, but I’m loving it,” she shared. “I expected it to be really hard. Janel and Brant were on the show and they loved it, but they told me it was really tough, so it’s been amazing and I’m as ready as I can be. But I really am just enjoying the process a lot."
The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.
