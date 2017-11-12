Exes Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Joyfully Reunite at Governors Awards: Pic!
It's always nice when exes get along.
Former couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone attended the Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Saturday night, and shared a laugh during the ceremony.
Stone's animated gesture clearly made the Hacksaw Ridge star crack up, and the two both looked glamorous for the big event.
Garfield and Stone split in 2015 after dating for four years, but remain friendly. Last October, Stone referred to her Amazing Spider-Man co-star as "someone I still love very much" in an interview with Vogue.
The 29-year-old actress is now dating SNL writer Dave McCary. A source told ET in October, “Some of the show staff knew about them being together, but they keep things very quiet."
RELATED: Emma Stone Dating 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Dave McCary
Meanwhile, at the Governors Awards, Stone also had a fun girls night with her close pal, Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar winners goofed off in front of cameras on the carpet together, clearly having a blast.
RELATED: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Are Friendship Goals at the Governors Awards -- See the Pics!
Lawrence has previously gushed about her friendship with the Battle of the Sexes star, saying, "We're very supportive of each other."
For more on these besties, watch the video below!