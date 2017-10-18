'Facts of Life' Star Mindy Cohn Reveals Battle With Breast Cancer

Actress Mindy Cohn is revealing her secret five-year battle with breast cancer.

The 51-year-old The Facts of Life star shares that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, in a new interview with People. Prior to the diagnosis, the actress -- best known for playing Natalie Green on the beloved '80s show -- recalls that she had to call her good friend, actress Helen Hunt, because she suddenly felt extremely tired.

“I just couldn’t go anymore," Cohn explains. "This was before Uber was really a thing, so I texted my friend Helen Hunt and said, ‘Something’s wrong with me. I need help.’”

Cohn called the diagnosis devastating, and shared that the cancer would spread and continue to come back over the course of five years.